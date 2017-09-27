.
. Photodisc Getty Images
. Photodisc Getty Images

Crime & Courts

Woman sentenced in Clearwater burglaries

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 27, 2017 4:56 PM

A woman who admitted burglarizing two houses in Clearwater earlier this year was sentenced on Wednesday to more than six years in prison, officials said.

Tredessa Donnell, 36, was given a sentence of 76 months by Sedgwick County District Court Judge Terry Pulliam, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a prepared statement.

Donnell broke into two houses on the same block during the day. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported Donnell and an accomplice took guns, sporting goods and electronics from the homes.

Donnell was sentenced on two counts of burglary, two counts of felony theft, and one count of criminal use of a financial card, Bennett said. She was also sentenced for defrauding Emprise Bank of $3,000 by using another person’s debit card.

She was on bond in the fraud case when she was arrested for the burglaries last May, Bennett said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting
Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name
Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

View More Video