Woman sentenced in Clearwater burglaries

A woman who admitted burglarizing two houses in Clearwater earlier this year was sentenced on Wednesday to more than six years in prison, officials said.
Tredessa Donnell, 36, was given a sentence of 76 months by Sedgwick County District Court Judge Terry Pulliam, District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a prepared statement.
Donnell broke into two houses on the same block during the day. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office reported Donnell and an accomplice took guns, sporting goods and electronics from the homes.
Donnell was sentenced on two counts of burglary, two counts of felony theft, and one count of criminal use of a financial card, Bennett said. She was also sentenced for defrauding Emprise Bank of $3,000 by using another person’s debit card.
She was on bond in the fraud case when she was arrested for the burglaries last May, Bennett said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments