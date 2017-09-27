.
Riley County police seeking tips in sexual assault

September 27, 2017

The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman last weekend.

Det. Jamie Dickson said on the department’s Twitter page that a 20-year-old woman was sleeping in her home when a stranger got inside and sexually assaulted her.

He was described as being in his 20s, wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and thick-rimmed glasses.

“We realize this is a somewhat vague description, but our hope is someone may have witnessed a suspicious person or activity related to this crime and can report it,” the department said in a Facebook post.

If you have any information, contact the police department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

