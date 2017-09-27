Former sheriff named WSU interim police chief

A former Sedgwick County sheriff will become the interim chief of the Wichita State University Police Department.
Robert Hinshaw will step into the position on Oct. 2. He’ll lead the 47-person department while the university continues their search for a permanent chief to replace Sara Morris, who is retiring, the university said.
Hinshaw was elected as the Sedgwick County sheriff in Nov. 2008 and served through 2012 after working his way up through department ranks in a 33-year law enforcement career.
He is an administration of justice graduate of Wichita State and holds a masters in business law from Friends University. He is also a graduate of the FBI. National Academy.
He's been active in the community, serving Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Quivira Council Executive Board for local Boy Scouts, Crime Stoppers Board and as a member of the Wichita Crime Commission.
