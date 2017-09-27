Deputies looking for driver after Wednesday morning chase

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who led them on a early morning chase Wednesday.
Shortly before 4 a.m., a deputy tried to stop a white Ford Escape in a neighborhood southeast of Pawnee and Meridian for traffic violations, Lt. Lin Dehning said.
The driver didn’t stop and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit went through southwest Wichita and eventually went east on Kellogg and ended southwest of Kellogg and Oliver, where the driver bailed from the car and ran, Dehning said.
The SUV was impounded and deputies are following up on possible suspect information, he said.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments