Deputies on the look out for drivers who pass stopped buses

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting school bus enforcement all week by ticketing drivers who are passing buses with their stop signs out.
“Want to save $425?” the office tweeted. “Don’t drive around red flashing lights and the stop sign on school buses!”
On Tuesday, four drivers passed a Goddard school district bus with its stop sign extended. Each received tickets.
Monday, a deputy rode a bus with the Derby school district. They will be with different districts throughout the week.
Red lights and an extended stop sign on the bus indicate all cars need to stop. It’s state law for both directions of traffic to stop when a school bus extends its stop sign.
4 cars just passed a school bus with the stop sign out! We are writing tickets. Save yourself $425 and slow down and stop. pic.twitter.com/l0niLZ1n4F— SG County Sheriff (@SGCountySheriff) September 27, 2017
All kids are picked up and we are heading to school! @DerbySchoolsKS pic.twitter.com/kmTbNWMG3w— SG County Sheriff (@SGCountySheriff) September 25, 2017
