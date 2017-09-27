The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting school bus enforcement all week by ticketing drivers who are passing buses with their stop signs out.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting school bus enforcement all week by ticketing drivers who are passing buses with their stop signs out. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting school bus enforcement all week by ticketing drivers who are passing buses with their stop signs out. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

Deputies on the look out for drivers who pass stopped buses

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 27, 2017 10:32 AM

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting school bus enforcement all week by ticketing drivers who are passing buses with their stop signs out.

“Want to save $425?” the office tweeted. “Don’t drive around red flashing lights and the stop sign on school buses!”

On Tuesday, four drivers passed a Goddard school district bus with its stop sign extended. Each received tickets.

Monday, a deputy rode a bus with the Derby school district. They will be with different districts throughout the week.

Red lights and an extended stop sign on the bus indicate all cars need to stop. It’s state law for both directions of traffic to stop when a school bus extends its stop sign.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting
Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name
Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

View More Video