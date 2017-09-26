Man sentenced for sex crimes used Facebook to try to recruit girls into prostitution

A 24-year-old man who tried to convince to a girl to work as his prostitute has been ordered to serve seven years, 10 months in prison.
The 16-year-old girl’s mother in November 2015 found Facebook messages that Jesse Duckens had swapped with her daughter, discussing prostitution and how she could make money doing it, according to Sedgwick County District Court records. Duckens also asked for nude photographs of the girl during the conversations and told her he was doing to post an ad on a site called Daddyslist.com, records show.
The mother took the teen’s phone and tablet to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit, where a detective used it to set up a meeting with Duckens that Duckens thought would be with the girl.
Duckens was arrested when he arrived at the meeting spot. He later told detectives he used his phone and Facebook to find and recruit girls for prostitution. Detectives found posts advertising the girl as an escort on Daddyslist.com and Backpage.com, according to court records.
Duckens pleaded guilty in July to commercial sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of marijuana, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.
District Judge Ben Burgess handed down his 94-month prison sentence last week.
