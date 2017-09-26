EZ Stop robbed at gunpoint

Wichita police are looking for a man who robbed the EZ Stop Smoke and Vapes, 997 S. Woodlawn, at gunpoint Monday evening.
A 23-year-old employee told officers a man went into the store about 6 p.m., approached the counter and demanded money and cigarettes. He then showed the clerk a black handgun that was hanging on his right side waist area, Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday.
Money and cigarettes were taken by the man and he left on a black BMX style bike.
No one was injured.
If anyone has any additional information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407.
