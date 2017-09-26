Man arrested in Hutchinson hit-and-run of bicyclist

A Hutchinson man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after being accused of hitting a bicyclist and driving off, according to the Hutchinson Police Department.
Someone called 911 at around 1 a.m. Thursday after finding a 51-year-old man unconscious on the side of the road in the 1200 block of East 4th, the department said in a Facebook post.
The man was riding a bicycle and was hit by a car that drove off. Police found the vehicle and arrested Taylor Lukone, 19. Police said Lukone intentionally hit the bicyclist because he didn’t like how he treated people, The Hutchinson News reported.
The 51-year-old remains in critical condition. Lukone is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Shortly after the man was hit, two people stopped to help him, but left before police arrived. Police are asking to speak with those people.
If you have any information, you can contact the Hutchinson Police Department traffic bureau at 620-694-2854.
Nichole Manna
