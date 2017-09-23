Crime & Courts

Fish restaurant robbed at gunpoint in south Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 23, 2017 7:54 PM

A south Wichita eatery was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night — and the suspects fled on bicycles.

The Fish and More restaurant at 2021 S. Oliver was robbed at 6:57 p.m. Saturday, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. There were multiple suspects and more than one of them was armed, the supervisor said.

As the suspects rode away on bicycles, witnesses said one of them fired a shot at people behind them, police radio scanner conversations indicated. No injuries were reported.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting
Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name
Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

View More Video