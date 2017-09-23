Fish restaurant robbed at gunpoint in south Wichita

A south Wichita eatery was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night — and the suspects fled on bicycles.
The Fish and More restaurant at 2021 S. Oliver was robbed at 6:57 p.m. Saturday, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. There were multiple suspects and more than one of them was armed, the supervisor said.
As the suspects rode away on bicycles, witnesses said one of them fired a shot at people behind them, police radio scanner conversations indicated. No injuries were reported.
No descriptions of the suspects have been released.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
