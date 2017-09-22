Couple agrees to pay over $132,000 after embezzling church

A Harper County couple has agreed to pay more than $132,000 to Bridgeport Missionary Baptist Church in Wichita, after admitting to embezzling $130,000 from the church.
David and Teresa Wilcox acted as secretary treasurer for the church “for many years,” according to a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday.
On Thursday, the Wilcoxes agreed to pay the amount of money embezzled, attorney fees and costs, according to a legal document. The money must be paid by March 31, 2018.
A police report was filed Sept. 11.
Church members voted and decided not to prosecute, preferring to handle the matter in civil court, according to police records.
Corlin J. Pratt, attorney for the church, would not say why the church didn’t press criminal action, only that the matter had been “amicably resolved.”
Calls to David and Teresa Wilcox were not returned Friday.
