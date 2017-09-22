2 arrested after Wichita carjacking

A man and woman are in custody after a carjacking in north Wichita on Thursday, Wichita police said.
A 32-year-old man said his 2006 black Chrysler 300 was taken by a stranger who pulled out a handgun and pointed it at two other people, Officer Charley Davidson said. The carjacking happened in the 2300 block of North Jackson at around 8:30 p.m. That’s near 21st and Arkansas.
Officers went to the area and found the victim’s car in the 300 block of North Waco. They arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of narcotics, trafficking contraband into a correctional institution and two counts of aggravated assault. It wasn’t known Friday what kind of drugs he allegedly tried getting inside the jail.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on outstanding warrants.
Davidson said that while the two groups didn’t know each other, police don’t think the carjacking was random. The investigation is ongoing.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
