.
. Wichita Eagle File photo
. Wichita Eagle File photo

Crime & Courts

Wichita woman pleads guilty to three business robberies

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

September 22, 2017 10:35 AM

A 26-year-old woman on Friday admitted in federal court to robbing three Wichita businesses within the past year, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Christina A. Messerschmidt of Wichita pleaded guilty to robberies at the Kwik Shop at 2809 E. Douglas on June 14; Patricia’s at 6143 W. Kellogg on June 13; and the Intrust Bank branch at 1544 S. Webb on Dec. 16, 2016. She is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 13. Attorneys have agreed to recommend to a judge that she spend seven years in federal prison for the crimes, Beall said.

Beall said in the Kwik Shop robbery, Messerschmidt threatened store employees with a knife and stole money from a cash register. At Patricia’s, she threatened to strangle an employee before stealing money.

When she was at the bank, she handed a teller a note that said: “Give me $1,000 or I will shoot you.” Police later arrested her after a standoff at a nearby apartment, Beall said.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 1:31

Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting
Suspect asked for shooting victim by name 2:00

Suspect asked for shooting victim by name
Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

View More Video