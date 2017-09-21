More Videos

Crime & Courts

Police arrest teenager in west-side robberies

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

September 21, 2017 1:42 PM

A teenage suspect has been arrested in a string of robberies in west Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male Tuesday, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release Thursday.

Robbery detectives, while investigating an armed robbery at Famous Footwear, in the 6700 block of West Kellogg, were able to identify the teenage suspect.

He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the release.

The Famous Footwear robbery occurred Monday, but investigators also connected the suspect to several other reported crimes.

The 16-year-old is also being held in robberies at Dollar Tree 6840 W. Kellogg, and Gordmans, 7011 W. Central, and a burglary at Gordmans. Famous Footwear and the Dollar Tree were robbed twice, according to the release.

