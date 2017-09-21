Hutchinson police looking for driver who hit bicyclist and drove off

The Hutchinson Police Department is looking for a car that hit a bicyclist and drove off early Thursday.
Someone called 911 at around 1 a.m. after finding a man unconscious on the side of the road in the 1200 block of East 4th, the department said in a Facebook post.
The man was riding a bicycle and was hit by a car that drove off. Police say the suspect was driving a blue or teal green 2002 to 2006 Nisan Altima 4-door car.
The Altima should have considerable damage to the right front corner, police said.
Police are also looking to talk to the anonymous person who reported the accident.
Any information can be given to the traffic bureau at 620-694-2854 or the department’s main number at 620-694-2816.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments