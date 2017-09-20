South High lifts lock down after police catch suspect in area

South High was placed on lock down for about an hour Wednesday afternoon while police chased a purse snatcher in the area, authorities said.
The school locked its exterior doors at 2:15 p.m. as a precaution, USD 259 spokeswoman Susan Arensman said in an e-mail response to questions.
Police were called to the area following the report of a purse snatching, Officer Charley Davidson said. They ran after a suspect and took the person into custody.
Students were allowed to go home at the end of the school day, according to a South High parent. Arensman confirmed the lock down had been lifted before 3:30 p.m.
