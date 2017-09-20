KC father, daughter charged in brutal attack at school

Jackson County prosecutors on Wednesday charged a father and his daughter with attacking the girl’s ex-boyfriend Tuesday at Ruskin High School, leaving the 18-year-old in critical condition.
Josiah S. Wright, 40, of Kansas City faces a first-degree assault charge, and his daughter, Jonay Wright, 17, is charged with domestic assault in the assault that happened Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. inside the high school at 7000 East. 111th St. in south Kansas City, Missouri.
The 18-year-old senior remained in critical condition with a possible brain bleed from the attack. When police arrived at the school, he was bleeding from the ear and had severe abrasions to his eye and swelling and bruises to his head.
Prosecutors allege that the father and daughter kicked and punched the 18-year-old in the head and body at the school. A witness told investigators that Josiah Wright stomped the 18-year-old in the head, while his daughter kicked him in his chest and groin area as well.
Wright told investigators that he arrived at the school and went into the student services area with his daughter to get a copy of her class schedule before eating lunch with her, according to court documents.
The father and daughter saw the girl’s ex-boyfriend seated inside the room. The two left but the girl immediately received a threatening text message and they rushed back into the room and confronted the 18-year-old.
“You threatened to kill my daughter. I’ll (expletive) you up,” Josiah Wright allegedly told the 18-year-old.
Josiah Wright pulled the 18-year-old off his chair by his hair, yanked him to the floor and stomped him twice in the head. The father and daughter kicked and punched the 18-year-old. Wright allegedly held others back to allow Jonay Wright to continue hitting the 18-year-old, court documents say.
Off-duty officers and school security broke up the fight, and the 18-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Josiah and Jonay Wright were arrested.
District officials said a security guard is posted at the school entrance and a second officer walks through the school every day. Wright came into the school using the proper procedure.
“He checked in, he got his daughter. He didn’t do anything wrong,” said district spokeswoman, Ruth Terrell.
Once a person has checked in and is authorized to be in the school, “We don’t follow people through the school,” Terrell said.
Counseling is being provided at the school for anyone seeking it.
She did not say whether any changes in protocol might be made as a result of Tuesday’s incident.
“Our protocols have always worked,” Terrell said.
Relatives said the 18-year-old had been accepted to Herndon Career Center, a technical high school in the Raytown School District, and had plans to study industrial engineering there.
The family requested privacy while the teen recovers.
Prosecutors requested a bond of $100,000 on Josiah Wright and $30,000 on Jonay Wright.
