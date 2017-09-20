Officer on patrol witnesses attack, intervenes

A Wichita police officer arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of robbery Tuesday after he caught him beating up a 36-year-old man, Officer Charley Davidson said Wednesday.
The officer was driving in the 700 block of North St. Paul when he witnessed the attack. He stopped his cruiser, causing the younger man to run off – but he was eventually caught, Davidson said.
Police learned the 21-year-old took the older man’s wallet and started attacking him. Though the extent of his injuries weren’t known Wednesday morning, Davidson said the 36-year-old was taken to the hospital.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
