More Videos

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Pause
Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer 0:39

Carlo Brewer and Stephen Bodine argue over Evan Brewer

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 10:45

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers 1:27

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers

  • Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

    Police investigate a shooting at the Kansas Department of Revenue at 1800 N. Amidon Tuesday. (Video by Fernando Salazar)

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue

Police investigate a shooting at the Kansas Department of Revenue at 1800 N. Amidon Tuesday. (Video by Fernando Salazar)
fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Crime & Courts

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Crime & Courts

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Los Angeles police are searching for a man who was caught on camera breaking into homes in Studio City between Nov. 28 and Dec. 3, wearing a Santa hat and scarf. The LAPD news release said the suspect knocked on doors and rang door bells to assess if anyone was home. “When no one answered the door, the suspect would gain entry to the backyards of the homes, smash a rear patio sliding door or back window, then enter the homes,” the release said. “Once inside, the suspect removed cash, jewelry, safes, and firearms before leaving. A get-a-way driver has been seen in a dark sedan.”

Newton man to spend life in prison

Crime & Courts

Newton man to spend life in prison

Keith Hawkins, 20, on Friday pleaded guilty to capital murder in the deaths of Alyssa Runyon and her 4-year-old daughter. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Hawkins will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole and will not face the death penalty. The victims’ families approved the agreement, according to Harvey County Attorney David Yoder. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

Crime & Courts

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

The mother of 3-year-old Evan Brewer, Miranda R. Miller, 36 and her boyfriend, Stephen M. Bodine, 40, were charged with first-degree murder in the boy's death Tuesday afternoon. Bond for both Miller and Bodine was set at $500,000. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 5, 2017)