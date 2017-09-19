Suspect in custody after shooting at north Wichita shopping center

Updated: 3:50 p.m.: The man shot at the Department of Revenue building at 21st and Amidon on Tuesday afternoon is an employee who may have been involved in an investigation of the suspected gunman earlier in the day, Wichita police said. The shooting took place around 2:40 p.m. inside of the taxation side of the building, which was involved in the investigation, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Updated 3:15 p.m.: Wichita police have taken into custody a person suspected of carrying out a shooting in the area of 21st and Amidon shortly before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to emergency radio traffic.
The victim, reportedly a 35-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, leg and finger, according to radio traffic. He was taken to Via Christi Hospital St. Francis by ambulance not long after Sedgwick County Emergency Communications received the first 911 call about the shooting.
By 3:15 p.m. Tuesday – about half an hour after the shooting – there are more than a dozen police and fire vehicles with emergency lights flashing on the southeast corner of 21st and Amidon. Police had used yellow crime scene tape to mark off the parking lot in front of the building. They were outside of offices that say Kansas Department of Revenue, with “taxation” on one side and “driver’s license” on the other.
First responders there were standing and talking in clusters.
Oscar Rodriguez, 42, who was at the shooting scene Tuesday afternoon, said his mother was inside of the building, standing in line to get an identification when a man with a gun tried to get inside the building and someone locked the doors to try to keep him out. Rodriguez said his mother, who called family during the mayhem, said someone was telling people inside of the building to take cover under desks and tables.
His mother, he said, was whispering when she first called because she wasn’t sure what was happening.
“She’s safe. She still doesn’t know what’s going on,” Rodriguez said, adding that his mother said police were searching inside of the building.
In the aftermath of the shooting, the Comcare office was on lockdown and not accepting clients, according to a tweet from Sedgwick County. “All employees are safe and accounted for. We’re unable to accept clients at this time,” the tweet read.
All employees are safe and accounted for. We're unable to accept clients at this time. https://t.co/Wg5kaRczlQ— Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) September 19, 2017
Initial story: One person is critical condition following a shooting reported in the area of 21st and Amidon on Tuesday afternoon.
A Sedgwick County dispatcher said people inside of the driver’s license station in the 1800 block of West 21st Street reported hearing shots from inside the building. The first 911 calls came shortly before 2:45 p.m., the dispatcher said.
Emergency scanner traffic indicates one person – a 35-year-old man – has multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities were preparing to transport that person to a Wichita hospital for treatment shortly after the shooting was reported.
Police were searching for a suspect – possibly a heavy-set white man in his 40s or 50s wearing khaki, according to emergency scanner traffic.
This is a developing news situation. Check Kansas.com later for updates as they become available.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker, aleiker@wichitaeagle.com
