Wichita man accused of beating, choking woman

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 19, 2017

UPDATED September 19, 2017 11:42 AM

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder after assaulting a 41-year-old woman Monday evening.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said police were called to the 2900 block of North Market at around 5 p.m. regarding two residents who were fighting.

The woman told police she and Leonard D. Charles were arguing over furniture. It escalated and he punched her several times, kicked her, choked her into unconsciousness and hit her with a golf club, Davidson said.

She was treated on the scene, he said.

Police think drug use may have been a factor.

Jail records show Charles’ bond has been sent to $100,000.

