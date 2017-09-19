Police patrol lights
First responder injured while driving to call in Ford County

By Nichole Manna

September 19, 2017 8:46 AM

A first responder in Ford County was injured on his way to an emergency call just before 9 p.m. Monday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Robert Boyd, 52, was traveling south on 113th Road with lights and sirens. As he attempted to pass a SUV driven by a 38-year-old woman, she turned left in front of his vehicle and they sideswiped, a report says.

Boyd was injured and taken the hospital. The woman and her 66-year-old passenger weren’t injured.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

