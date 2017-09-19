Chetopa man accused of growing marijuana in city park

A 54-year-old Chetopa man is accused of growing marijuana in a Chetopa city park, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Joseph “Scott” Skibo was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Skibo is accused of growing marijuana on an island in Elmore Park, the bureau said. He attempted to get away from authorities on a boat, but was eventually arrested.
Nichole Manna
