Chetopa man accused of growing marijuana in city park

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 19, 2017 6:01 AM

A 54-year-old Chetopa man is accused of growing marijuana in a Chetopa city park, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Joseph “Scott” Skibo was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Skibo is accused of growing marijuana on an island in Elmore Park, the bureau said. He attempted to get away from authorities on a boat, but was eventually arrested.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

