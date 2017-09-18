Police patrol lights
Police patrol lights Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle
Police patrol lights Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

Crime & Courts

Man accused of calling in bomb threats to Wichita hotels

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 8:35 AM

A 63-year-old Wichita man is in jail on suspicion of terrorism Friday.

His arrest happened after three bomb threats were made to Wichita hotels within 30 minutes of each other.

The first call came in at 11:52 a.m. Friday to the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway. A few minutes later, the Wichita Marriott at Kellogg and Webb received a call of a bomb threat. Then just after noon, the Drury Plaza Hotel, 400 W. Douglas, got a call of a bomb threat.

A booking report says Roger Haynes was arrested in the 200 block of West Douglas just before 2 p.m. Friday in connection with the case.

Jail records say Haynes is being held on a $103,500 bond.

No devices were found in any of the hotels, police said.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor
Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita 0:47

Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita
Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 0:50

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

View More Video