Man accused of calling in bomb threats to Wichita hotels

A 63-year-old Wichita man is in jail on suspicion of terrorism Friday.
His arrest happened after three bomb threats were made to Wichita hotels within 30 minutes of each other.
The first call came in at 11:52 a.m. Friday to the Ambassador Hotel, 104 S. Broadway. A few minutes later, the Wichita Marriott at Kellogg and Webb received a call of a bomb threat. Then just after noon, the Drury Plaza Hotel, 400 W. Douglas, got a call of a bomb threat.
A booking report says Roger Haynes was arrested in the 200 block of West Douglas just before 2 p.m. Friday in connection with the case.
Jail records say Haynes is being held on a $103,500 bond.
No devices were found in any of the hotels, police said.
