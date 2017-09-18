Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for tips in trying to identify this man, who they say broke into several businesses between July and September.
Crime & Courts

Police seek public’s help in business burglaries

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 7:34 AM

Wichita police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into several businesses between July and September — then used the funds he stole from one business to make purchases at another.

On July 7, the man smashed a front door of Jump Start, 1535 E. Pawnee. He took cigarettes and money. Then he walked down to Taco’s Mexican Burrito, 1930 E. Pawnee, and took cash from the register, Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County said on its Facebook page.

Then on Sept. 4, the same man broke into Twilight Liquor, 1609 E. Pawnee. There he took coins and pepper spray, they said.

Before he broke into the liquor store, he bought a cup of coffee from the Jump Start that he had burglarized two months earlier. After the liquor store burglary, he and another person returned to the Jump Start and bought cigarettes with the stolen coins, Crime Stoppers said.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit a tip online or by downloading the P3 smart phone application.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

  Comments  

