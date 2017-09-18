5 arrested after drive-by shooting in Newton, police say

The Newton Police Department arrested five people after a drive-by shooting Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Officers were called about the shooting just before 5 p.m. near Northwest 24th and Hoover. Officers found the suspected vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver led officers on a short chase, police said.
The chase ended near the intersection of Lazy Creek and Split Oak. The occupants — four minors and an adult — ran and were all arrested a short time later, police said.
A handgun was found.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments