Crime & Courts

5 arrested after drive-by shooting in Newton, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

September 18, 2017 6:02 AM

The Newton Police Department arrested five people after a drive-by shooting Sunday evening, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Officers were called about the shooting just before 5 p.m. near Northwest 24th and Hoover. Officers found the suspected vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver led officers on a short chase, police said.

The chase ended near the intersection of Lazy Creek and Split Oak. The occupants — four minors and an adult — ran and were all arrested a short time later, police said.

A handgun was found.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor
Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita 0:47

Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita
Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 0:50

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

View More Video