UPDATE: Search continues for duo linked to collision with patrol car

While one person is in custody after a pursuit that ended in Oaklawn Friday morning, authorities are still looking for two passengers who were in the chased car.
Just before 10:30 a.m., a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy was near MacArthur and Englewood when he saw a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen, Sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said. While trying to pull over the car, the driver took off and tried going through a fence in the 4200 block of Cumberland in Oaklawn.
The driver backed up, hitting the deputy’s cruiser, then drove forward and hit another truck, Dehning said. After the second collision, three people in the car — two men and a woman — took off.
Deputies were able to get the driver in custody. Jeffery Mashburn, 36, of Park City was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of one count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and three outstanding warrants.
Authorities are still looking for the two passengers: a whilte male in a ball cap and light-colored jacket and a white female with pink hair.
No one was injured in the incident.
