Police identify doctor who was fatally stabbed

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after the killing of a doctor at his holistic practice in east Wichita Wednesday night, according to a Sedgwick County Jail booking report.

The report says Umar Rashid Dutt, of Wichita, was arrested near the Wichita Country Club. Police haven’t yet identified the suspect but said Thursday morning that they arrested a 21-year-old man near the Wichita Country Club, near 13th and Rock Road.

The stabbing was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. at 625 N. Carriage Parkway, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. That’s near Central and Edgemoor.

Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said Thursday that the 21-year-old man is a client of Achutha Reddy’s. How long the man had been seeing Reddy, 57, is unknown.

The man was seen going into the business for a short time before he left. He later came back with Reddy and they both went into an office.

The officer manager told police she heard a disturbance and found the doctor being assaulted, Ojile said. She intervened and Reddy was able to get away, but the 21-year-old man chased him to an alley behind the office, where Reddy was stabbed numerous times, Ojile said.

Police wouldn’t say how many times Reddy had been stabbed.

At 7:40 p.m., a security guard at the country club called police after seeing a man sitting in a car with blood on him, Ojile said. The 21-year-old had driven his car to the club. Police said neither man lives near the club and it’s not known why the man drove there, or why the assault occurred.