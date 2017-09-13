A Sedgwick County detention deputy was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of DUI following a collision in south Wichita.
Crime & Courts

Detention deputy arrested following collision in south Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 13, 2017 5:39 PM

A Sedgwick County detention deputy has been arrested on suspicion of DUI following a collision in south Wichita early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The deputy was one of the drivers involved in a collision at Mount Vernon and Edgemoor at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, who has been with the sheriff’s office for about two years “displayed signs of impairment” at the scene and was arrested by Wichita police.

He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of DUI. Wichita police are investigating the collision. An internal investigation is under way by the professional standards unit of the sheriff's office.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

