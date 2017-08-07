Wichita restaurant owner pleads guilty to drug trafficking

A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking and agreed to forfeit the building where his restaurant is located as well as other assets.
In a news release issued by U.S. Attorney Tom Beall’s office, two co-defendants in the case also entered guilty pleas.
Gerald Beasley, 62, owner of Tiara’s Place, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm to aid in drug trafficking.
Co-defendant Terry Beasley, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering. Co-defendant Brandon Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana. Both men are from Wichita.
In court, Gerald Beasley admitted to storing cocaine and other narcotics at a residence in the 2400 block of North Piatt in Wichita and meeting with buyers at both the house and the restaurant at 1339 N. Hillside. He carried a gun to protect himself during drug transactions.
Gerald Beasley agreed to forfeit his home in Andover, his restaurant, a number of real estate properties, more than $75,000 in cash and bank accounts with a value of more than $75,000, as well as other assets.
Terry Beasley admitted he made money through trafficking of controlled substances, illegal gambling and the illegal production and sale of false documents. He kept the proceeds in a hidden safe in a storage facility. His plea agreement calls for him to forfeit more than $67,000 in cash that was seized from him.
Smith admitted he conspired to distribute marijuana. Investigators recorded calls in which he ordered drugs from Gerald Beasley.
Sentencing for Gerald Beasley is set for Oct. 30; Terry Beasley on Nov. 6; and Smith, Nov. 13.
It has been recommended that Gerald Beasley be sentenced to 108 months in federal prison and Terry Beasley be sentenced to a year and a day. Smith faces a sentence up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.
Comments