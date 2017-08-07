Brandon Vernon Wells, 23.
Brandon Vernon Wells, 23. Sedgwick County Jail Courtesy photo
Brandon Vernon Wells, 23. Sedgwick County Jail Courtesy photo

Crime & Courts

Man gets prison time in Wichita O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery spree

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

August 07, 2017 3:27 PM

A 23-year-old man was ordered Monday to spend 11 years in federal prison for carrying out a robbery spree in Wichita earlier this year, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Wichita police caught and arrested Brandon V. Wells on Feb. 6 after two officers decided to stake out the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 4818 E. Lincoln when they heard that the O’Reilly store at 3109 E. Pawnee had just been robbed at gunpoint. Investigators later connected Wells to several other crimes around Wichita, including hold ups at:

▪ Circle K, 1250 S. Rock Road, on Jan. 27

▪ O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4818 E. Lincoln, on Jan. 28

▪ O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4636 S. Broadway, on Jan. 30

▪ O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4130 W. Central, on Feb. 4

▪ O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3220 N. Rock, on Feb. 5

Prosecutors say Wells, of Wichita, and another person threatened store employees with a gun and demanded money during the robberies. He pleaded guilty in April to five counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery, Beall said.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police discuss recent gambling raids

Police discuss recent gambling raids 14:41

Police discuss recent gambling raids
Jail contractor employee arrested 1:26

Jail contractor employee arrested
Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy 0:24

Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy

View More Video