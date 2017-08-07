Man gets prison time in Wichita O’Reilly Auto Parts robbery spree

A 23-year-old man was ordered Monday to spend 11 years in federal prison for carrying out a robbery spree in Wichita earlier this year, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.
Wichita police caught and arrested Brandon V. Wells on Feb. 6 after two officers decided to stake out the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 4818 E. Lincoln when they heard that the O’Reilly store at 3109 E. Pawnee had just been robbed at gunpoint. Investigators later connected Wells to several other crimes around Wichita, including hold ups at:
▪ Circle K, 1250 S. Rock Road, on Jan. 27
▪ O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4818 E. Lincoln, on Jan. 28
▪ O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4636 S. Broadway, on Jan. 30
▪ O’Reilly Auto Parts, 4130 W. Central, on Feb. 4
▪ O’Reilly Auto Parts, 3220 N. Rock, on Feb. 5
Prosecutors say Wells, of Wichita, and another person threatened store employees with a gun and demanded money during the robberies. He pleaded guilty in April to five counts of robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a robbery, Beall said.
