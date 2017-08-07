Police responded to a reported shooting near 12th and Wellington in north Wichita on Monday morning. (Aug. 7, 2017)
Crime & Courts

Man in critical condition after being shot by Wichita officer

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

August 07, 2017 10:13 AM

Wichita police are investigating a shooting in which a 29-year-old man was shot by a police officer, Deputy Chief Gavin Seiler said.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1300 block of Wellington at about 7:15 a.m. Monday on a report of a domestic fight involving a knife, he said.

When officers arrived, a person who was standing outside the house said a man was inside armed with a knife.

As officers got closer to the house, Seiler said the man threatened to hurt a woman who was also inside.

“Officers eventually made entry and as they did so, in an attempt to assist the victim, a shot was fired,” Seiler said.

Asked why a shot was fired, Seiler said, “(Officers) were trying to talk with the individual in an effort to talk him out of the residence and it was unsuccessful.”

He would not say if the man was still armed with a knife.

The relationship between the man and the woman he threatened is unknown. She was injured and treated on the scene, Seiler said. The man was taken to the hopital in critical condition.

Seiler said the shooting is under investigation and no more information is being released at this time.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

