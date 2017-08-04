Amber Alert issued for boy taken at gunpoint

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was taken from his biological mother at gunpoint early Friday afternoon, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Jace Bryant was taken by his non-custodial father in the 1700 block of South 35th Street in Kansas City, Kan., according to information provided to the KBI by the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The father allegedly used a gun to force compliance and his girlfriend allegedly used mace or pepper spray during the incident, according to the KBI.
“The violent actions at the scene indicate that Jace is in imminent danger,” the Amber Alert stated.
The father and his girlfriend left with the boy in a white Dodge Charger, which had damage on the rear driver’s side and the rear end. They were last seen going south from 1730 S. 35th in Kansas City, Kan.
Jace has short fuzzy hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark T-shirt or tank top and no shoes.
Jace’s father, Joshua Andrew Brunt, 25, is 6-feet-1 and has a muscular build. He was wearing red sorts and a tank top. He has tattoos on his arms and neck.
The female suspect, Jasmine (Redmond) Brunt, 24, is 5-feet-8 and has a slender build and brown hair. She wears long braids in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top and green basketball shorts.
Anyone who has seen the missing child, suspect or suspect’s vehicle is advised to call 911 immediately.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
