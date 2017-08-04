Love Your Community party planned for Aug. 19

A community cleanup, parade, car show and other events are planned for Aug. 19 at the Evergreen Community Center.
Angel Martinez, president of Love Your Community, said the block party focuses on creating relationships between Wichita’s residents and the city’s police officers, city officials and other commmunity organizations.
“The stigma that police are the bad guys needs to change,” he said Friday.
The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a two hour community cleanup.
“We just want to see nice things in our neighborhoods,” he said. “We want our kids to be proud of where they come from.”
A parade will follow from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Guest speakers will give presentations from 1 to 2 p.m.
At 2 p.m., the event will be host to a car show, 3-on-3 basketball games, dodgeball, a football camp, a cheer camp and talent show. The car show comes with a $20 entry fee for vehicles and $10 for motorcycles.
The party ends at 10 that night, Martinez said.
Anyone who wants to volunteer at the event should visit lycwichita.com for information.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments