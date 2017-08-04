Sedgwick County sheriff’s Deputy Tim Hallacy, left, dances at the Love Your Community cookout last year at the Evergreen center. (2016)
Sedgwick County sheriff’s Deputy Tim Hallacy, left, dances at the Love Your Community cookout last year at the Evergreen center. (2016) Matt Riedl File photo
Sedgwick County sheriff’s Deputy Tim Hallacy, left, dances at the Love Your Community cookout last year at the Evergreen center. (2016) Matt Riedl File photo

Crime & Courts

Love Your Community party planned for Aug. 19

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

August 04, 2017 12:49 PM

A community cleanup, parade, car show and other events are planned for Aug. 19 at the Evergreen Community Center.

Angel Martinez, president of Love Your Community, said the block party focuses on creating relationships between Wichita’s residents and the city’s police officers, city officials and other commmunity organizations.

“The stigma that police are the bad guys needs to change,” he said Friday.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. with a two hour community cleanup.

“We just want to see nice things in our neighborhoods,” he said. “We want our kids to be proud of where they come from.”

A parade will follow from 12 to 12:30 p.m. Guest speakers will give presentations from 1 to 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the event will be host to a car show, 3-on-3 basketball games, dodgeball, a football camp, a cheer camp and talent show. The car show comes with a $20 entry fee for vehicles and $10 for motorcycles.

The party ends at 10 that night, Martinez said.

Anyone who wants to volunteer at the event should visit lycwichita.com for information.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police discuss recent gambling raids

Police discuss recent gambling raids 14:41

Police discuss recent gambling raids
Jail contractor employee arrested 1:26

Jail contractor employee arrested
Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy 0:24

Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy

View More Video