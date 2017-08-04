Towne East Square is experimenting with letting food trucks park and serve inside the mall.
Towne East abduction reports are false, police say

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

August 04, 2017 10:42 AM

Wichita police say a Facebook post circulating about an abduction in the parking lot of Towne East Square on Thursday is not accurate.

“There was not an abduction,” Officer Paul Cruz said Friday morning.

Asked if there was a possible abduction, Cruz also said no.

The Police Department statement with more information is expected to be released later Friday.

“I can tell you that the incident was very chaotic, one of our own detectives was on scene,” he said. “We’ll be providing more specific information and a statement later.”

Cruz asked that anyone who witnesses a crime call 911, not post on social media.

“A lot of times we find ourselves trying to contact citizens who post on social media and at the end of the day, when the investigation is complete, find (the information) is inaccurate,” he said.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

