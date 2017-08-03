Sheriff: Inmate jumps 12 feet from jail mezzanine

A 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after jumping off a mezzanine in the Sedgwick County Jail and falling about 12 feet.
The woman’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening, Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said.
Dehning said the woman climbed over the mezzanine’s railing just after 11 a.m. during the time inmates were out of the cells for lunch.
She was being held on multiple traffic charges including driving under the influence and careless driving, according to jail records.
