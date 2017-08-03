Hector Saul Huinac-Lucas
Body found in Cowley County identified

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

August 03, 2017 4:12 PM

The body of a man found in Cowley County on July 29 has been identified as Hector Saul Huinac-Lucas, according to Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti.

Huinac-Lucas’ body was found in the 7000 block of 312th Road, just southeast of Arkansas City about 10 a.m. A preliminary autopsy report didn’t find any trauma on his body.

Fingerprints identified Huinac-Lucas, with a date of birth of Oct. 26, 1993 or 1996, Falletti said.

Investigators tried contacting his next of kin, but could not find anyone. They’re now asking for the public to contact the sheriff’s office at 620-221-5444 or Crime Stoppers at 620-221-7777 with any information about Huinac-Lucas.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

