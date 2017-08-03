Camera found in Palace Theatre bathroom

A camera was found in the Palace Theatre that had been previously hidden inside one of the theatre’s bathrooms, police said.

Wichita Police Officer Paul Cruz said Thursday that an employee reported to police the camera was found by him in the box office at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. In reviewing what was on the camera, police found it had been recording from inside one of the theatre’s bathrooms. The theatre is at 535 S. Ridge.

Cruz declined to release which bathroom the camera had been hidden in or where in the bathroom the camera had been placed, but said investigators have identified one person who was recorded and is under the age of 18, he said.

Police have also identified a suspect, Cruz said.

The department’s Exploited and Missing Child Unit is still investigating.