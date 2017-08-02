Residents, cat saved from fire after passerby calls 911

Three people and a cat were saved from a house after a passerby noticed a fire in Girard just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
Girard police Officer Mark Kase and Crawford County Deputy Don Kmiec said the house at 403 S. Cherokee was engulfed in flames when they arrived.
They were able to wake up the three people who were sleeping inside. The Girard Fire Department also rescued a cat, Crawford County Sheriff Dan Peak said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the house was a total loss. Girard is in southeast Kansas.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments