Thinkstock
Thinkstock

Crime & Courts

Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting 56-year-old with a crowbar

By Nichole Manna

nmanna@wichitaeagle.com

August 02, 2017 4:11 PM

A 19-year-old Haysville man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a 56-year-old man with a crowbar Tuesday.

Lt. Lin Dehning said Braxton L. Murray and the Mulvane man got into an argument involving road rage just before 8 p.m.

Murray then followed the man to his house in the 11000 block of South Hydraulic where the argument continued. Dehning said Murray hit the man with a crowbar.

The man’s current condition is unknown.

Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police discuss recent gambling raids

Police discuss recent gambling raids 14:41

Police discuss recent gambling raids
Jail contractor employee arrested 1:26

Jail contractor employee arrested
Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy 0:24

Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy

View More Video