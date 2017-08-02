Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting 56-year-old with a crowbar

A 19-year-old Haysville man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says he hit a 56-year-old man with a crowbar Tuesday.
Lt. Lin Dehning said Braxton L. Murray and the Mulvane man got into an argument involving road rage just before 8 p.m.
Murray then followed the man to his house in the 11000 block of South Hydraulic where the argument continued. Dehning said Murray hit the man with a crowbar.
The man’s current condition is unknown.
