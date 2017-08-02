Crime & Courts

Man robs east-side Metro PCS store

By Nichole Manna

August 02, 2017 11:14 AM

Wichita police are looking for a man who robbed Metro PCS on Tuesday evening.

Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said the man went into the prepaid wireless store at 2716 E. Central at around 7:45 p.m. The robber pushed a 30-year-old employee and took $1,286, according to a police report.

Davidson described the robber as a man in his 30s. He’s 5-foot-8-inches and weighs about 180 pounds, he said. He wore gray workout pants, white sneakers and a red ball cap. He has glasses and short braids, Davidson said.

No one was injured.

