Man robs east-side Metro PCS store

Wichita police are looking for a man who robbed Metro PCS on Tuesday evening.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said the man went into the prepaid wireless store at 2716 E. Central at around 7:45 p.m. The robber pushed a 30-year-old employee and took $1,286, according to a police report.
Davidson described the robber as a man in his 30s. He’s 5-foot-8-inches and weighs about 180 pounds, he said. He wore gray workout pants, white sneakers and a red ball cap. He has glasses and short braids, Davidson said.
No one was injured.
Nichole Manna: 316-269-6752, @NicholeManna
Comments