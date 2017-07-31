House, vehicle shot at, police say

Wichita police responded Monday afternoon to the report of a shooting in the 2300 block of North Market.
Sgt. Ed Brower said a home and an SUV were hit with gunfire, though police did not know if anyone had been injured. The SUV was stationed near the intersection of 22nd and Market and appeared to have crashed.
“When officers showed up, they discovered that there was a shooting,” Brower said. “We don’t know if there are any victims or who’s involved. We’re dealing with the physical evidence that we found when we came to the scene.”
Kind of looks like a bullet hole under "Traverse" pic.twitter.com/eGBhV21JWP— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) July 31, 2017
The SUV, a Chevrolet Traverse, appeared to have a bullet-sized hole just above its rear bumper. The back window was also broken.
Brower said that at least six shots were fired, though police were still trying to determine what happened as of mid-afternoon on Monday.
