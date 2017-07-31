Wichita man admits to mail theft, fraud scheme

A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday to being involved in a scheme to steal from area mailboxes, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Shalan D. Hiatt, 38, pleaded guilty to single counts of mail theft and possession of a counterfeit mailbox master key, Beall said in the release.
In his plea, Hiatt admitted he was a member of a group in Wichita that stole mail containing checks and forms of identification by using stolen and counterfeited mailbox keys.
Members of the group forged checks that they attempted to pass at Wichita banks, Beall said.
Hiatt said he used a doctored mailbox key to steal money orders from a mailbox at Pawnee and Elizabeth streets. The victim of the crimes mailed money orders to pay for rent and other bills, Beall said.
Jason A. Farner, 33, of Leavenworth also pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of mail theft in relation to the fraud scheme. Sentencing for both defendants is set for Oct. 19, Beall said.
Hiatt faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the mail theft count. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the other count.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the case.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments