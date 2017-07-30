Little Caesars robbed Saturday night, Wichita police say

A pizza shop in south Wichita was robbed late Saturday night, according to Wichita police.
Money was taken from the Little Caesars store at 2548 S. Seneca during a strong-armed robbery reported just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, said officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department in an e-mail.
According to a 25-year-woman working at the store, one suspect entered the business and demanded money while another waited outside. No injuries were reported, Davidson said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments