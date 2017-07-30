Woman suffers injuries to face during paintball drive-by, police say

A woman suffered injuries to her face during a drive-by paintball shooting in south Wichita on Saturday, according to Wichita police.
Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of south Topeka shortly before midnight Saturday where they found a 31-year-old woman who said she was on the home’s front porch when a white SUV drove past and one of the occupants fired from a paintball gun.
The woman – who said she was on the porch with a 57-year-old woman – suffered injuries to her face and was later transported to a local hospital, said officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department in an e-mail. The home had multiple green paintball marks, Davidson said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
