Delivery man held up at gunpoint

Three men — two of the armed with handguns — held up a man who was delivering Chinese food Friday night, police said.
The 28-year-old victim, an employee of Great Wall in the 400 block of North Hillside, said he was delivering food to a residence in the 400 block of North Spruce late Friday night when he was approached by three strangers, Officer Charley Davidson said.
Two of the suspects brandished firearms. The robbers demanded money, but then left without taking any.
The delivery man was not hurt and he was able to leave the area in his vehicle, Davidson said.
The first suspect is an unknown black male about 5-feet-6 with a slender build. He wore a black shirt and had a black handgun.
The second suspect is an unknown black male about 5 feet tall with a slender build. He wore a blue hoodie and had a black handgun.
The third suspect is an unknown black male who is 5-feet-5 with a slender build.
Anyone with knowledge about this incident is asked to call 911 or the detectives section at 316-268-4407.
