Jail contractor employee accused of making sexual advances toward inmates

An employee of a food service contractor at the Sedgwick County Jail was arrested Friday after being accused of making sexual advances toward inmates.
Timothy M. Kaneer, 30, was booked into jail shortly after 11 a.m. on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of sexual battery and two counts of mistreatment of a confined person, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and jail records. A bond amount had not been set by mid-afternoon.
The allegations stem from accusations made against Kaneer by two inmates and span from June 20 to July 16, the Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities learned of the alleged crimes after one of the inmates lodged a complaint on July 17, accusing Kaneer of making sexual comments to him and touching him, Lt. Lin Dehning said in an e-mailed response to questions about the case posed by The Eagle on July 18.
There were no allegations that sexual intercourse had taken place, Dehning said in that e-mail.
At the time, Dehning said a jail staff member would look into the report and turn it over to Sheriff’s Office investigators for further review if they found criminal activity could have occurred.
“Following a thorough investigation it was determined that probable cause existed to make the arrest,” Lt. Lin Dehning said Friday.
Kaneer works for CBM in Wichita, Dehning said. He is not a Sheriff’s Office employee.
Detectives plan to present their findings to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges next week, Dehning said.
Kaneer remained in custody at the jail on Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
