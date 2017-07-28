Jail contractor employee arrested, Sheriff’s Ooffice says

An employee of a contractor that provides food service at the Sedgwick County Jail has been arrested, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said by e-mail Friday afternoon.
Sheriff Jeff Easter will conduct a news conference to discuss the case at 3 p.m. Further details were not immediately provided, including the employee’s name or the reasons for the arrest.
This is a developing news situation. Check back with Kansas.com throughout the afternoon for updates as they become available.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
