Sedgwick County Jail
Sedgwick County Jail Wichita Eagle File photo
Sedgwick County Jail Wichita Eagle File photo

Crime & Courts

Jail contractor employee arrested, Sheriff’s Ooffice says

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

July 28, 2017 1:35 PM

An employee of a contractor that provides food service at the Sedgwick County Jail has been arrested, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said by e-mail Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Jeff Easter will conduct a news conference to discuss the case at 3 p.m. Further details were not immediately provided, including the employee’s name or the reasons for the arrest.

This is a developing news situation. Check back with Kansas.com throughout the afternoon for updates as they become available.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy

Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy 0:24

Flying hubcap nails Reno County deputy
Police give details of early morning chase 1:09

Police give details of early morning chase
Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 0:59

Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor

View More Video