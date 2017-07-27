Former soldier sentenced for child abuse at Fort Riley

A former Army soldier was sentenced on Thursday to 17 years in federal prison for child abuse, authorities said.
Eugene Cleaver, 30, of Bonham, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a prepared statement.
In his plea, Cleaver admitted the crime took place while he was stationed at Fort Riley. While there, he lived with four minor females and their parents.
He received free room and board in exchange for caring for the children and the house. After the children were removed from their parents’ home and placed in foster care, investigators learned that Cleaver had molested the children and warned them not to say a word or he would get into trouble.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
