Crime & Courts

Dangerous driving crackdown in Sedgwick County nets 77 citations

By Bryan Horwath

July 27, 2017 11:56 AM

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued 77 traffic citations during a dangerous driving crackdown over the weekend, according to a news release.

During the three-day period from Friday through Sunday, deputies issued 22 speeding citations, made six DUI arrests and gave out two seat belt tickets, the release said.

The initiative was part of an effort by law enforcement agencies in six states – Iowa, Nebraska, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma included – to help reduce dangerous driving practices.

Ten felony arrests were also made over the weekend in Sedgwick County and deputies worked 13 vehicle crashes.

Sedgwick County weekend dangerous driving initiative results

77 total citations

22 speeding

13 crashes worked (five speed related)

10 felony arrests

6 DUI arrests

5 drug arrests

2 seat belt citations

Source: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

