Second man arrested in June homicide, police say

July 26, 2017 9:49 AM

An 18-year-old Wichita man was booked Tuesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to Sedgwick County Jail records.

Jeremy D. Levy was booked into the jail shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department said in an e-mail Wednesday morning that Levy was arrested in connection with the June 17 shooting death of 25-year-old Erick Vazquez.

The shooting happened near 13th and Oliver. Police said after the shooting that Vazquez was likely the intended target.

On July 11, Keandre Summers was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm in relation to the homicide.

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

